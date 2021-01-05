Mega Millions, Powerball jackpots are above $400 million each

There’s still a chance to ring in the New Year with a windfall of cash.

Both the Mega Millions and Powerball jackpots have soared to more than $400 million each, with drawings to be held Tuesday and Wednesday.

The current Mega Millions top prize is $432 million, with a lump-sum payment cash option of $329.7 million. Its next drawing is scheduled for Tuesday at 11 p.m. EST.

Adrian Tongson of Racine, Wis., was the last Mega Millions jackpot winner, taking home a $120 million prize on Sept. 15 last year.

"Regardless of how much you spend, it only takes one ticket to win. That’s what won it for me," he said, according to organizers of the lottery game.

The Powerball jackpot prize is currently sitting at $410 million, with a lump-sum payment option of $316.4 million.

That drawing will be held Wednesday at 10:59 p.m. EST.

The last time someone won the Powerball jackpot was also in September 2020, when a man from Malta, N.Y., opted for a $51 million lump-sum payment out of a total prize of $94.8 million.

