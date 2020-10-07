Meijer recalls cantaloupe over salmonella concerns

article

Meijer has issued a multi-state recall for whole cantaloupe and select cut cantaloupe fruit trays and bowls over concerns that the products may be contaminated with salmonella. The products were sold between Sept. 26 and Oct. 5 at Meijer stores throughout Michigan, Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Kentucky and Wisconsin, according to a recall notice posted on the FDA’s website.

Salmonella can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people and those with weakened immune systems. In otherwise healthy individuals, salmonella may cause fever, diarrhea, nausea, vomiting and abdominal pain. Rare instances of arterial infections, endocarditis and arthritis have also been recorded, according to the FDA.

While no illnesses have been linked to the recall, customers are urged to throw away purchased products or return it to the nearest Meijer store for a refund. The impacted whole cantaloupe products can be identified through a sticker labeled Kandy Brand from Eagle Produce, LLC.

The recall notice said Meijer may have used cantaloupe ingredients that originated from Eagle Produce LLC in store-made products. The following products are packaged in a clear plastic container under the Meijer brand label and are included in the recall:

9450 – Gas Station Mixed Melon Chunk Cup

9505 – Gas Station Mixed Fruit Cup

9644 - Gas Station Cantaloupe 6 oz

21921000000 – Fruit Frenzy Bowl 40 oz

21921400000 – Fruit Tray

21924800000 – Fruit Tray with Dip

21932300000 – Cantaloupe Chunks Large PLU 4960

21933400000 – Mixed Melon Chunks Large Bowl

21933700000 – Mixed Melon Chunks Small Bowl

21960100000 – Fruit Frenzy 16 oz Bowl PLU

21971100000 – Strawberry/Pineapple Cup 6 oz

21971200000 – Mixed Fruit Cup 6 oz

21971700000 – Berry Explosion Cup 6 oz

21971800000 – Mixed Melon Chunk Cup 6 oz

21984400000 – Mixed Melon Cup

22012400000 – Mixed Fruit Cup

22019600000 – Cantaloupe Chunks Small Bowl

22020000000 – Fruit Frenzy 32 oz Bowl PLU 1

22021900000 – Cantaloupe and Honeydew Slices

22022000000 – Mixed Melon Slices

22045000000 – Fruit Palooza

22045200000 – Melons & Berries

22045300000 – Triple Treat & Melon

22061600000 – Cantaloupe Chunks Large Kosher

22061700000 – Cantaloupe Chunks Large Kosher

28873400000 – Fruit Salad

Health officials recently linked a multi-state outbreak of salmonella to recalled mushrooms that were previously available across 32 states and Canada. As many as 41 people reported illnesses related to the outbreak.

