Melinna Garcia: Streamwood police search for 'endangered' missing woman
STREAMWOOD, Ill. - A 45-year-old woman is missing and suburban police say her condition puts her in danger.
What we know:
Streamwood police requested an Endangered Missing Person Advisory, which Illinois State Police activated late Tuesday.
The missing woman is Melinna Garcia, described as Hispanic, 5-foot-3, about 170 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a purple T-shirt and khaki shorts.
Melinna Garcia | Provided
Garcia may be driving a red 2019 Mazda6 with Illinois license plate BT12074. Police said she could be in a park or forest preserve.
What we don't know:
Police have not released details about Garcia’s condition, only saying it places her in danger.
What you can do:
Anyone who sees Garcia or her vehicle is urged to call 911 or contact the Streamwood Police Department at 630-736-3700.
The Source: The information in this article was provided by the Streamwood Police Department and Illinois State Police.