Melinna Garcia: Streamwood police search for 'endangered' missing woman

The Brief Streamwood police are asking for help finding 45-year-old Melinna Garcia, who went missing Tuesday night. Garcia has a condition that places her in danger, authorities said. She was last seen driving a red Mazda6 with Illinois plates and may be near a park or forest preserve.



A 45-year-old woman is missing and suburban police say her condition puts her in danger.

What we know:

Streamwood police requested an Endangered Missing Person Advisory, which Illinois State Police activated late Tuesday.

The missing woman is Melinna Garcia, described as Hispanic, 5-foot-3, about 170 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a purple T-shirt and khaki shorts.

Melinna Garcia | Provided

Garcia may be driving a red 2019 Mazda6 with Illinois license plate BT12074. Police said she could be in a park or forest preserve.

What we don't know:

Police have not released details about Garcia’s condition, only saying it places her in danger.

What you can do:

Anyone who sees Garcia or her vehicle is urged to call 911 or contact the Streamwood Police Department at 630-736-3700.