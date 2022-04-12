Melodie Gliniewicz, wife of Fox Lake officer who shot himself to cover up crimes, gets probation

Melodie Gliniewicz, widow of disgraced Fox Lake police lieutenant Joe Gliniewicz, was sentenced Tuesday to 24 months probation.

She pleaded guilty to one count of deceptive practices in February. As part of the agreement, all other preexisting counts were dropped against her.

Melodie Gliniewicz is accused of assisting her husband in embezzling money from the Fox Lake Police Explorer program, which helped young people who were interested in a career in law enforcement.

The Gliniewicz case stunned the Chicago area for weeks back in 2015. It all began when Lt. Gliniewicz was found fatally shot, with his last radio transmission blaming two men. A manhunt was launched.

The department helped give Gliniewicz a hero's funeral, and then, police discovered that Gliniewicz had actually shot himself. He had been under investigation for embezzlement at the time.

Melodie Gliniewicz was arrested and charged with helping her husband – and blowing thousands of stolen dollars on a vacation, movie tickets and restaurant meals. More than $100,000 that had been raised to help her family was returned to donors. And two men who were arrested after Gliniewicz was shot filed lawsuits.