Melrose Park officer released from custody after fatal shooting in Maywood

A Melrose Park police officer was released from custody after a fatal shooting last week in Maywood.

On Aug. 27, Arthur Walton Jr. and another man were shot about 7:30 p.m. in the western suburb, according to Maywood police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office.

Walton, 33, was pronounced dead minutes later, authorities said

An off-duty Melrose Park officer was arrested in connection to the shooting, but was released after being held for the allowable time limit without charging, Maywood Police Chief Valdimir Talley said

Talley said no charges have been filed and that detectives are still investigating witnesses.

Authorities have released few details about the officer-involved shooting from the 400 block of West Lake Street. An autopsy showed that Walton, who lived in Maywood, died of multiple gunshot wounds.

The other man, 25, was shot in the leg and treated at Loyola University Medical Center, police said.

Authorities said the off-duty officer was placed on paid administrative leave while the investigation proceeds.