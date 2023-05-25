Memorial Day weekend: O'Hare Airport prepares for busiest travel day

It may not feel like summer outside, but things were heating up at O'Hare International Airport Thursday.

Believe it or not, Thursday is supposed to be the busiest day at O'Hare over the next few days.

Approximately 1.5 million people are expected to pass through both of Chicago's airports between Thursday and Tuesday.

That is up nine percent from last year.

With all these travelers, the Chicago Department of Aviation is recommending a few things — like utilizing cell phone lots and taking public transportation.

If you haven't traveled since the pandemic, here is some advice.

"People who haven’t traveled in a while especially need to go to our website flychicago.com and they can get real-time information about delays and cancelations as well as parking, that’s gonna be a premium since it's going to be a very busy weekend," the Department of Aviation said.

Over at Chicago’s other major airport, Midway, Friday is expected to be their busiest day — up 20 percent compared to last year.