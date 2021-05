article

A celebration of life will be held Thursday for Illinois' first female lieutenant governor.

Lt. Gov. Corrine Wood served under Gov. George Ryan from 1999 to 2003.

She passed away on Tuesday after living with breast cancer for 15 years. She was 66-years-old.

A celebration of her life will be held at the Shoreacres Club in Lake Bluff on Thursday from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 NEWS APP