Memorial roll call held on 2-year anniversary of CPD Officer Ella French's death

Monday marked two years since the killing of Chicago Police Officer Ella French.

A memorial roll call was held for her today at the Gold Star Families Memorial and Park.

Fellow Chicago police officers and the mother of Ella French were in attendance. The memorial roll call marked her end of watch and celebrated her as a true hero.

French was killed during a traffic stop in August 2021.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 CHICAGO ON YOUTUBE

Mayor Brandon Johnson released a statement on the two-year anniversary of French's death, saying: "Today we honor the memory and remember the life of CPD officer Ella French, who lost her life protecting others. As we mourn her passing today, we keep all first responders in our thoughts, as working as a first responder requires a unique and remarkable form of bravery to rise every day to confront perilous situations."

"We as a city will continue to uplift all who loved Ella with our prayers and support. She was a true hero who will never be forgotten."

Last week, the Chicago Police Department's Mounted Unit welcomed a new horse named French. It's tradition in CPD to name horses after fallen officers.