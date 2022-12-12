Memorial service to be held for mom, 2 kids killed in Buffalo Grove home

A memorial service will be held Friday for three of the victims killedin a Buffalo Grove home last month.

The service for Vera, Vivian and Amilia Kisliak will be held at the Community Arts Center starting at 12 p.m.

At 11:12 a.m. on Nov. 30, police were called to the home in the 2800 block of Acacia Terrace to check on one of the female occupants. Officials said one of the woman’s coworkers requested a well-being check when they couldn't get ahold of her.

No one answered the door, so officers forced their way inside to find five people – including two young children – and the family pet dead.

"It’s something that nobody should ever see," said Buffalo Grove Police Chief Brian Budds. "Nothing really prepares you for that. It was a horrific sight."

The Lake County coroner identified the decedents as: 67-year-old Lilia Kisliak, 39-year-old Andrei Kisliak, 36-year-old Vera Kisliak, 6-year-old Vivian Kisliak, and 4-year-old Amilia Kisliak.

All five autopsies revealed the family members died from sharp force injuries, the coroner said.

Police Chief Brian Budds said last week that evidence obtained in the investigation indicates that 39-year-old Andrei Kisliak is responsible for the deaths of his four family members and himself in their home.