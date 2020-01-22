Men charged in Logan Square shooting that led to shots fired at police, Ravenswood crash

Two men are facing felony charges after allegedly wounding a man in a drive-by in Logan Square and leading police on a pursuit that ended in a crash Tuesday in Ravenswood.

Josue Becerra, 24, is charged with attempted murder, aggravated battery, aggravated assault and unlawful use of a weapon, Chicago police said.

Marcial Arriaga, 26, is charged with one count of aggravated fleeing and was issued five citations for traffic violations, police said.

The pair were traveling in a car about 8:35 p.m. in the 3300 block of West Armitage Avenue when Becerra allegedly fired shots, striking a 43-year-old man in the torso, police said.

Arriaga drove off, and shots were fired at police during the pursuit, police said.

A vehicle crashed in Ravenswood after a police chase stemming from a shooting Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020. | Sam Kelly/Sun-Times

Becerra and Arriaga were taken into custody after the car crashed in the 4400 block of North Western Avenue, police said. A handgun was recovered at the scene.

Beccera was taken to Illinois Masonic Medical Center in serious condition, Chicago fire officials said. Police did not provide a photo of Beccera because he was hospitalized at the time of his arrest.

Both are scheduled to appear in court Friday.