Men charged with robbing pair on Near West Side

Two men have been charged for allegedly robbing a man and a woman Tuesday on Chicago's Near West Side.

Devonta Thompson, 26, and Simeon Allen, 24, are accused of robbing a man and a woman at gunpoint around 9 p.m. in the first block of North Green Street, police said.

Thompson and Allen were arrested roughly three hours later in the 2100 block of West Warren Boulevard, police said.

They were both charged two counts of armed robbery. Allen was charged with one count of armed habitual criminal.

Thompson and Allen are due in bond court Friday.