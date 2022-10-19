Two couples robbed at gunpoint minutes apart on Near West Side

Four people were robbed at gunpoint less than an hour apart Tuesday night on Chicago's Near West Side.

The first robbery happened around 9:23 p.m. in the first block of North Green Street, police said.

A 36-year-old man and a 39-year-old woman were walking outside when two gunmen approached and demanded their personal belongings, police said.

The victims complied and the gunmen fled westbound on Madison Street in a white sedan.

Roughly a half-hour later, a man and a woman, both 37 years old, were walking in the 600 block of North Ogden Avenue when two gunmen approached and started taking their possessions, according to Chicago police.

The gunmen fled the scene southbound in a gray Dodge Charger, police said.

No injuries were reported and no one is in custody in either incident.

Police have not said if they believe the robberies are related.

Area Three detectives are investigating.