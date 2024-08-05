'Men, go get checked': Overcoming the stigma and fear of doctor's visits

Sports, food, money and relationships are common topics of discussion between men. Not included in that list is health. Research shows 65% of men put off going to the doctor as long as possible and 40% only go if they’re having a medical emergency.

"I think the No. 1 barrier is ego," said Dr. Keven Stonewall. "Quite frankly men, we have big egos. I think it’s important to check that because it can get in the way of your health."

Stonewall is a resident at Northwestern Medicine, specializing in primary care. He said the second barrier is education, which is why he’s encouraging more men to get involved in clinical trials.

"A lot of men are suffering in silence," Stonewall said. "If you’re not having the best representation in clinical trials it’s going to transfer over to patient care. This is why we have a lot of various health disparities. One of many reasons."

For men that do go to the doctor, 37% of them withhold information, because they’re not ready to deal with the potential diagnosis if they told the truth.

"When you hear the word ‘cancer,’ you hear finality," said Jerome Wiser. "I couldn’t believe that it was me and that it was happening to me."

Dr. Keven Stonewall | Provided

According to the CDC, about 1 out of every 8 American men will be diagnosed with prostate cancer in their lifetime. On Aug. 3rd last year, Rev. Jerome Wiser became part of that statistic.

"Prostate cancer is something that isn’t discussed because it’s a private thing," said Wiser. "Because for men it deals with downstairs in the basement, and nobody wants anybody else to know that there’s a problem."

Wiser caught the cancer early due to his regular yearly physical. He admits, when he was younger, he never used his insurance or went to the doctor.

"I’m on a mission to get my brothers into the doctor because prostate cancer is treatable," Wiser said. "We don’t have to die from it. You can live a normal life. But you must research and ask the doctor questions."

Wiser was not shy about discussing his treatment options with the team of doctors at the University of Illinois Cancer Center. He decided to participate in a study that included hormonal treatments in addition to radiation. He was declared cancer-free on April 24 and thanks to his willingness to participate in trials, other men will benefit and possibly also see that positive outcome.

"Here I am today, trying to get the word out," Wiser said. "Men go get yourselves checked out. I’m not a cancer survivor. As far as I’m concerned, when you’re surviving something that’s just enough to get you through life. But I’m an overcomer. A cancer overcomer. Some men never go to doctor. Then when we go it’s often too late. Or we don’t want to hear the bad news. Hear the bad news, turn the table around and make it your victory."