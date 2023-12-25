Men riding scooter in Chicago critically injured in crash

Two people riding a scooter were critically injured after striking a vehicle early Christmas morning in Cragin on the Northwest Side.

Two men were riding a gas-powered scooter north in the 2300 block of North Cicero Avenue when they struck the side of a gray sedan that was traveling west, according to Chicago police.

A man driving the sedan was not injured and refused medical treatment at the scene, police said.

The driver and passenger of the scooter sustained injuries to their bodies and were taken to Stroger Hospital in critical condition, according to officials.

No other injuries were reported and citations are pending.