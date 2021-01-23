Men cut driver off, rob her at gunpoint in Niles

article

An armed robbery was reported Thursday in suburban Niles.

A woman was in her vehicle about 12:16 p.m. in the 8000 block of Ballard Road when three males in a light-colored SUV pulled up in front of her, Niles police said in a statement.

One of the males got out of the SUV, pointed a gun at the woman and demanded her purse, police said. The woman complied and the suspects fled in the SUV.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 NEWS APP FOR BREAKING ALERTS

Police said one of the suspects was described as 5-foot-8 and no older than 30 years old.

No injuries were reported.