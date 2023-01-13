Mercury found in bathroom of Lane Tech College Prep, CPS investigating

Chicago Public Schools is investigating after mercury was found in one of the bathrooms at Lane Tech College Prep.

The incident occurred on Thursday. According to Lane Tech's principal, a "small quantity of mercury" was found in a bathroom. The area was immediately secured and a hazardous materials response team was called in.

The origin of the mercury is not yet known, CPS said. Mitigation contractors will be working through the holiday weekend to complete work in the impacted spaces.

"Chicago Public Schools (CPS) priorities improving school facilities and addressing pressing needs to ensure our staff and students have a safe and sanitary learning environment," CPS said in a statement.

The following email was sent to parents on Thursday:

Dear Lane Tech Parents and Families,

Ensuring a safe environment at Lane Tech is always a top priority, and I am writing to inform you of an incident that occurred at our school building today. Late today, there was a report of a small quantity of mercury in one of the bathrooms. The area was immediately secured and we are working with the CPS Office of Facilities and a hazardous materials response team to assess the situation. The school is being closed to all evening activities and events while the response teams evaluate and address this situation.

Thank you for your understanding and support. We are working diligently with safety experts to address this situation, clean up the substance, and ensure everything is safe. We will keep you informed of any further updates, including information about the plan for tomorrow's school day, as soon as possible. Please don’t hesitate to reach out if you have any questions or concerns.

Sincerely,

Principal Thompson