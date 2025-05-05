Merrillville school threats: Person of interest taken into custody, police say

The Brief Merrillville police have taken a person of interest into custody in connection with threats made against school staff. The threat was initially assessed Sunday and considered a lower-level risk, but extra patrols were deployed. Authorities say the investigation is ongoing, and schools remain secure.



A person of interest has been taken into custody following threats made against staff members at schools in the Merrillville Community School Corporation, police announced Monday morning.

What we know:

According to the Merrillville Police Department, the threats targeted a school resource officer, a principal, and a security officer.

Police announced their investigation on Sunday, saying they were working closely with the school district to determine the nature and credibility of the threats.

After a preliminary investigation, police assessed the threat as a lower-level risk but said they were taking no chances. Additional uniformed and unmarked officers were assigned to patrol area schools on Monday.

By Monday morning, police reported that a person of interest had been taken into custody.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not released the identity of the person in custody or the specific nature of the threats. Details about possible charges are unknown.

It’s also unclear what led investigators to the person.

What's next:

The investigation is ongoing, and police said they plan to release further updates as more information becomes available.

"For now, please rest assured that our schools are secure, and we look forward to finishing off the school year as we move towards summer," Merrillville PD said in a statement.