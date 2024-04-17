Merrillville suspects fired shots following disturbance at basketball court, innocent bystander struck: LCSO

The Lake County Sheriff's Office (LCSO) in Indiana is seeking the public's assistance in identifying two suspects involved in a shooting incident that left an innocent bystander injured on Saturday.

According to authorities, the incident occurred around 1:30 p.m. at the Tiberon Trails apartment complex located at 1240 W. 52nd Drive in unincorporated Merrillville. A group of young men were playing basketball and gathering near the court when a disturbance erupted.

Following the altercation, one of the individuals involved was leaving the scene in a vehicle when a man from the basketball court brandished a firearm, pursued the departing vehicle, and discharged the weapon. Another suspect is believed to have also fired shots during the incident.

The gunfire missed the intended target but struck a 59-year-old man who was inside a building near the front of the apartment complex. The victim sustained a gunshot wound to the leg and is expected to recover from his injuries.

One suspect was described as a Black male, wearing red sweatpants and no shirt. He is believed to have fled the scene in an early 2000s white Buick sedan. The second suspect was described as a Black male wearing a red or orange hooded sweatshirt and black sweatpants or jogging shorts. He is thought to have left the scene in a silver or light gray 4-door Toyota Camry.

Suspects in Merrillville shooting | Lake County Sheriffs Office

Sheriff Oscar Martinez Jr. issued a statement urging anyone with information regarding the incident to come forward.

"Several people were in the area at the time of this shooting and one of them appeared to have a young child with them during the violence. I’m confident someone knows the information detectives need to help put these reckless suspects behind bars," Martinez said.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Lake County Sheriff's Department. Anonymous tips can be submitted by texting 847411 with the keyword LCSO along with pertinent details about the incident.