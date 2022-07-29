Metallica pays tribute to 'Stranger Things' at Lollapalooza

Metallica performed their 1986 song "Master of Puppets" during the first day of Lollapalooza and wowed the crowd with a tribute to the popular Netflix show, "Stranger Things." The popular TV show has introduced an entirely new generation to 80s music and the heavy metal band's hit song is back on top of the charts 30 years after its release.

In the show, Eddie Munson, played by Joesph Quinn plays "Master of Puppets," while he and the other "Stranger Things" characters are all in the Upside Down trying to destroy the season's villain, Vecna, during the show's season four finale. The clips of him playing the guitar went viral on social media and brought millions of streams to the 80s song.

While playing at Chicago's Lollapalooza festival for the first time since 2015, the band gave a shutout to the Netflix show. They closed out their set with "Master of Puppets," which was accompanied by the Eddie Munson scene playing behind them and of course, some fireworks. Videos of the moment started circulating all over social media.

James Hetfield of Metallica performs in concert during day 1 of Lollapalooza at Grant Park on July 28, 2022 in Chicago, Illinois. (Gary Miller/FilmMagic / Getty Images)

On July 10, the "Stranger Writers" Twitter account posted a video captioned "practice makes perfect" of Quinn rocking out on the guitar playing the song. Speaking with Collider, Quinn said that in the actual show, it was a combination of him playing and a guitar double Aidan Fisher, saying that the closer shots of the hands are Fisher's while the wider shots are him.

Eddie Munson, played by Joseph Quinn played "Master of Puppets" on the guitar during the shows fourth season finale. (Arturo Holmes/WireImage / Getty Images)

"It was a combination of both, really. I played the guitar since I was very young, so I was lucky that I had foundation there," he said.

This wasn't the first time Metallica has acknowledged the "Stranger Things" guitar solo. On July 8, the band posted a duet of the popular scene on TikTok, while they played along wearing shirts from the show. The TikTok video got over two million likes.

Kirk Hammett of Metallica performs on day one of 2022 Lollapalooza at Grant Park on July 28, 2022 in Chicago, Illinois. (Barry Brecheisen/WireImage / Getty Images)

According to Chicago Suntimes, Metallica's Lollapalooza set list also included "Whiplash," "Creeping Death," "Enter Sandman," "The Memory Remains," "Wherever I May Roam" and "Nothing Else Matters." The band also played "Sad But True," "For Whom The Bell Tolls" and "Seek & Destroy."

