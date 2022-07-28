With excitement and energy, Lollapalooza kicks off in Chicago

Thousands of people have already descended on Chicago’s Grant Park for Lollapalooza, which kicked off Thursday morning.

Fans were waiting for the gates to open at 11 a.m. More than 170 bands and performers are featured this year.

Massive crowds are expected all weekend long, with up to 100-thoausand fans each night.

If you are not attending the music festival, steer clear of Grant Park because road closures are in full force.

Festival boundaries extend from Michigan Avenue to Lake Shore Drive, and Roosevelt Road to Randolph Street.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 CHICAGO ON YOUTUBE

Concertgoers will be subject to an airport-style search, including pat downs. No backpacks or purses will be allowed in. You must have a clear bag.

Festivalgoers say on day one, the energy inside the gates is already electric.

"I just love the energy here. These are my friends visiting from school and I’m just excited to show them what I tell them all my stories about," said Mya.

"I'm really excited to be here in Chicago for my first time ever being in the city and just to see the atmosphere here," said Alison Berg.

"I'm definitely excited for the mosh pits and like the crowds," Olivia said.

There are no vaccine or negative testing requirements to attend the festival. But if you do not feel well, officials with Lolla ask that you please stay home.