Man busted for selling meth out of Illinois home daycare: officials

By FOX 32 Digital Staff
Published  August 1, 2025 9:34am CDT
North Chicago
Delwin Hodge | Lake County Sheriff's Office

    • A North Chicago man was arrested after investigators say he sold over 200 grams of methamphetamine to undercover detectives.
    • During a search of his home, which also operated as a daycare, authorities found narcotics packaging and an unsecured firearm accessible to children.
    • The man now faces multiple felony drug charges, a child endangerment charge, and remains in custody pending a court hearing.

NORTH CHICAGO, Ill. - An Illinois man faces multiple felony charges after a drug task force investigation uncovered methamphetamine sales and an unsecured gun inside a home that also operated as a daycare.

Delwin L. Hodge, 27, was arrested Thursday after the Lake County Sheriff’s Office Special Investigations Group (SIG) conducted undercover operations and executed a search warrant at his residence, officials said.

Detectives said Hodge sold more than 200 grams of methamphetamine to undercover officers before the search.

Inside the home, investigators found drug-packaging materials and a gun with ammunition, which was accessible to children attending daycare services there, according to the sheriff’s office. Detectives believe drugs were flushed down a toilet just before the SWAT team entered. The Illinois Department of Children and Family Services has been notified.

Hodge has been charged with 

  • Three counts of unlawful possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute (Class X felonies)
  • Two counts of unlawful possession of a controlled substance (Class 1 felonies)
  • Unlawful possession of a controlled substance (Class 4 felony), and 
  • Endangering the life or welfare of a child (misdemeanor). 

As Hodge was already on parole, the Illinois Department of Corrections issued a parole violation warrant.

"It is absolutely unacceptable for anyone to traffic dangerous drugs in our community, especially from a home where children are present," Sheriff John D. Idleburg said in a statement. "The fact that methamphetamine was being sold and a firearm was left accessible in a daycare environment is beyond reckless."

Hodge remains in custody pending an initial court hearing, and prosecutors plan to seek his continued detention while awaiting trial.

