Man busted for selling meth out of Illinois home daycare: officials

The Brief A North Chicago man was arrested after investigators say he sold over 200 grams of methamphetamine to undercover detectives. During a search of his home, which also operated as a daycare, authorities found narcotics packaging and an unsecured firearm accessible to children. The man now faces multiple felony drug charges, a child endangerment charge, and remains in custody pending a court hearing.



An Illinois man faces multiple felony charges after a drug task force investigation uncovered methamphetamine sales and an unsecured gun inside a home that also operated as a daycare.

What we know:

Delwin L. Hodge, 27, was arrested Thursday after the Lake County Sheriff’s Office Special Investigations Group (SIG) conducted undercover operations and executed a search warrant at his residence, officials said.

Detectives said Hodge sold more than 200 grams of methamphetamine to undercover officers before the search.

Inside the home, investigators found drug-packaging materials and a gun with ammunition, which was accessible to children attending daycare services there, according to the sheriff’s office. Detectives believe drugs were flushed down a toilet just before the SWAT team entered. The Illinois Department of Children and Family Services has been notified.

Hodge has been charged with

Three counts of unlawful possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute (Class X felonies)

Two counts of unlawful possession of a controlled substance (Class 1 felonies)

Unlawful possession of a controlled substance (Class 4 felony), and

Endangering the life or welfare of a child (misdemeanor).

As Hodge was already on parole, the Illinois Department of Corrections issued a parole violation warrant.

What they're saying:

"It is absolutely unacceptable for anyone to traffic dangerous drugs in our community, especially from a home where children are present," Sheriff John D. Idleburg said in a statement. "The fact that methamphetamine was being sold and a firearm was left accessible in a daycare environment is beyond reckless."

What's next:

Hodge remains in custody pending an initial court hearing, and prosecutors plan to seek his continued detention while awaiting trial.