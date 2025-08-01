Man busted for selling meth out of Illinois home daycare: officials
NORTH CHICAGO, Ill. - An Illinois man faces multiple felony charges after a drug task force investigation uncovered methamphetamine sales and an unsecured gun inside a home that also operated as a daycare.
What we know:
Delwin L. Hodge, 27, was arrested Thursday after the Lake County Sheriff’s Office Special Investigations Group (SIG) conducted undercover operations and executed a search warrant at his residence, officials said.
Detectives said Hodge sold more than 200 grams of methamphetamine to undercover officers before the search.
Inside the home, investigators found drug-packaging materials and a gun with ammunition, which was accessible to children attending daycare services there, according to the sheriff’s office. Detectives believe drugs were flushed down a toilet just before the SWAT team entered. The Illinois Department of Children and Family Services has been notified.
Hodge has been charged with
- Three counts of unlawful possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute (Class X felonies)
- Two counts of unlawful possession of a controlled substance (Class 1 felonies)
- Unlawful possession of a controlled substance (Class 4 felony), and
- Endangering the life or welfare of a child (misdemeanor).
As Hodge was already on parole, the Illinois Department of Corrections issued a parole violation warrant.
What they're saying:
"It is absolutely unacceptable for anyone to traffic dangerous drugs in our community, especially from a home where children are present," Sheriff John D. Idleburg said in a statement. "The fact that methamphetamine was being sold and a firearm was left accessible in a daycare environment is beyond reckless."
What's next:
Hodge remains in custody pending an initial court hearing, and prosecutors plan to seek his continued detention while awaiting trial.
The Source: The information in this report came from the Lake County Sheriff's Office.