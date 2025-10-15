Meth trafficking arrest sparks confusion over federal raid at Chicago high rise

The Brief Federal agents from the U.S. Postal Inspection Service raided a high-rise at 655 W. Irving Park Road as part of a meth trafficking investigation, not an immigration operation. Agents recovered nearly 40 syringes filled with meth and detained a man who was later taken away in an ambulance under police supervision. The Chicago Police Department assisted in the operation; officials say the location’s proximity to a former migrant shelter was coincidental, and the investigation is ongoing.



A quiet afternoon on Chicago’s North Side turned tense Tuesday when federal agents stormed a high-rise building, sparking initial fears of an immigration raid.

But the operation wasn’t conducted by Immigration and Customs Enforcement — it was led by the U.S. Postal Inspection Service.

What we know:

The raid was part of an ongoing methamphetamine trafficking investigation, according to federal officials.

Residents in the Lake View East neighborhood were on edge as unmarked vehicles with tinted windows — resembling those used by ICE — were stationed throughout the area, including outside a homeless shelter that previously housed migrants.

At one point, a community member approached one of the vehicles, prompting a federal agent to step out and clarify that he was not affiliated with ICE.

Agents had been positioned near Irving Park Road and Marine Drive for more than two hours before executing the operation.

Just after 2:30 p.m., agents entered a high-rise at 655 W. Irving Park Road. Less than an hour later, by 3:20 p.m., they emerged carrying evidence bags containing nearly 40 syringes filled with meth, authorities confirmed.

The Chicago Fire Department was called to the scene shortly after. Video captured a man in handcuffs being loaded into an ambulance under heavy supervision.

What they're saying:

Officials have not released the suspect’s name or the charges he may face.

In a statement, the U.S. Postal Inspection Service said:

"It was a federal arrest warrant for an individual in a methamphetamine trafficking investigation. Again, completely coincidental it was so close to a migrant shelter."

What's next:

The Chicago Police Department assisted postal inspectors during the arrest. The investigation remains ongoing.