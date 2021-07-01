Metra adds trains on 7 lines to meet ridership uptick

article

Metra is expanding its schedules on seven additional lines to meet growing ridership.

New schedules will start July 12 on the Heritage Corridor, Milwaukee District North and West, SouthWest Service, North Central Service and Union Pacific Northwest and West lines, Metra announced Thursday.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 NEWS APP

Metra will also launch new pilot schedules on the BNSF, Metra Electric and UP North lines that provide more off-peak options, Metra said. A similar pilot schedule for the Rock Island Line will start on July 19.

"We expect ridership to continue to increase as the summer progresses and will continue to monitor conditions and make schedule adjustments that are responsive to our customers’ needs," Metra CEO Jim Derwinski said in the statement.

Riders should expect minor adjustments to existing train line timetables. All changes are highlighted on the new schedules.

Advertisement

The new schedules can be viewed now at metrarail.com.