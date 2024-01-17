Metra adopts new passenger code of conduct

Metra is adopting a new passenger code of conduct and for the first time ever, it can be reinforced with rider suspensions or confiscated fare cards.

Suspensions can range from 10 days to one year.

According to Metra, prohibited behaviors include the following:

Verbally or physically threatening the safety of another person/others.

Causing or attempting to cause physical harm to another person/others.

Pushing or attempting to push another person/others.

Hitting, kicking, or attempting to hit or kick another person/others.

Attacking or threatening to attack another person/others with a weapon. This includes, but is not limited to, waving weapons or pointing a gun at another person/others (regardless of whether the gun is loaded).

Throwing or attempting to throw things at another person/others.

Spitting on or attempting to spit on another person/others.

Sexually assaulting or attempting to sexually assault another person or persons.

Engaging in acts of public indecency.

The new policy was adopted Wednesday by the Metra Board of Directors.

Anyone caught engaging in any of the prohibited behaviors will receive a notice from Metra Police and have a hearing date scheduled for confiscation of fare cards.

Those who are in violation may also be issued a criminal citation if warranted.