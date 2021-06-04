Freight train strikes and kills pedestrian in Riverside, delaying Metra BNSF service

A freight train struck and killed a pedestrian in Riverside Friday afternoon, delaying Metra BNSF trains.

The person was struck by a train around 12:40 p.m. east of the Cowley Road crossing, according to BSNF Railway spokesman Benjamin Wilemon.

The person died from their injuries, Wilemon said in an email. The Cook County medical examiner’s office hasn’t released details on the fatality.

Metra trains began moving past Riverside around 2 p.m., Metra said in an alert.