Metra BNSF trains were operating up to 40 minutes behind scheduled Monday morning after a vehicle hit a bridge at Halsted Street near Union Station.

The collision was reported shortly before 8 a.m. by the transit agency.

Inbound and outbound trains were stopped at Halsted until about 8:20 a.m., and extensive delays were expected, Metra said in an alert.

