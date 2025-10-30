Two injured in Metra crash in Hainesville; train service modified

The Brief A Metra train collided with a vehicle in Hainesville on Thursday afternoon, injuring two people. One passenger was taken to Advocate Condell Medical Center in critical condition, while the other was hospitalized in stable condition. Metra service between Grayslake and Fox Lake was suspended as Metra Police continue to investigate the crash.



Two people were injured after a Milwaukee District North Metra train crashed into a vehicle in Hainesville on Thursday afternoon, according to Greater Round Lake Fire Protection District.

What we know:

The train crashed into the vehicle at the intersection of Belvidere and Centre Drive around 12:06 p.m., fire officials said. According to initial reports, the crash occurred on the train tracks.

According to fire officials, police and fire crews arrived at the scene and removed one passenger from the vehicle, which sustained significant damage.

One passenger was taken to the Advocate Condell Medical Center in critical condition, while the second passenger was taken from the scene in stable condition.

Metra service between Grayslake and Fox Lake on the Milwaukee District North line was suspended as Metra Police continue to investigate the crash.