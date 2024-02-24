Metra derails near Crystal Lake, no injuries reported

A Metra UPNW train derailed north of Crystal Lake Saturday morning.

No passengers were aboard when the derailment occurred just before 10 a.m.

A Metra spokesperson said train #710 was going to make its first stop of the day in Crystal Lake when it happened. The train was scheduled to arrive in Chicago at 11:23 a.m. No injuries were reported.

Several other trains have been delayed due to the derailment. There is no time frame as to when the train will be removed. Metra said they were waiting for a private contractor to assist with the cleanup.

Further scheduling updates can be found on Metra's website.

Freight trains shouldn't be affected.