Metra Electric train hits pedestrian in Chicago, major delays expected
CHICAGO - A pedestrian was struck by a Metra Electric train near McCormick Place on Monday morning, forcing trains to stop in both directions and creating significant delays for commuters.
What we know:
Metra said Train No. 308 struck a pedestrian near McCormick Place and inbound and outbound service on the line was halted.
The agency warned riders to expect extensive delays while emergency crews responded.
What we don't know:
Metra has not shared details about the pedestrian’s condition, how long the shutdown might last, or when trains will begin moving again.
What's next:
Metra said updates will be provided as more information becomes available.
Riders are encouraged to check Metra Service Alerts for the latest information.
