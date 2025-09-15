Metra Electric train hits pedestrian in Chicago, major delays expected

The Brief A pedestrian was struck by a Metra Electric train near McCormick Place on Monday morning. Both inbound and outbound train service was halted as crews responded. Extensive delays are expected.



A pedestrian was struck by a Metra Electric train near McCormick Place on Monday morning, forcing trains to stop in both directions and creating significant delays for commuters.

What we know:

Metra said Train No. 308 struck a pedestrian near McCormick Place and inbound and outbound service on the line was halted.

The agency warned riders to expect extensive delays while emergency crews responded.

What we don't know:

Metra has not shared details about the pedestrian’s condition, how long the shutdown might last, or when trains will begin moving again.

What's next:

Metra said updates will be provided as more information becomes available.

Riders are encouraged to check Metra Service Alerts for the latest information.