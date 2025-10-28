Metra Electric trains temporarily stopped due to vehicle stuck on tracks

Metra Electric train service was temporarily halted early Tuesday after a vehicle became stuck on the tracks, prompting delays during the morning commute.

What we know:

According to Metra, all inbound and outbound trains were stopped around 4:30 a.m. as crews responded to the incident between the Stony Island and 93rd Street stations, officials said.

Service was restored around 5:30 a.m. and the agency warned commuters to expect delays of around half an hour. Metra said updates would be provided as more information becomes available.

No injuries or damage have been reported.

What you can do:

Tap here for real-time updates from Metra.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.