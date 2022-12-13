Metra hosts Toys for Tots drive to help those less fortunate this Christmas

You hear a lot of announcements when you commute in Union Station but Tuesday’s was particularly special.

Santa’s helpers chanted, "Toys for Tots, Toys for Tots" as commuters traveled through.

Metra riders were asked to bring a toy for the US Marine Corps Reserve Toys for Tots Foundation.

They had Marines, Metra employees and even security officers at collection points in five downtown train stations to help Marines provide gifts for children for the holidays.

It started as an employee-driven effort, Metra engineers and yard workers contributed gifts and money at their workplace. Soon, Metra was on board, partnering with the Marines and Home Depot.

Metra spokeswoman Meg Reille said one rider brought two large bags of toys on the train but if anyone still wants to donate they can send cash.

"We do take cash because cash is how we help the Marines fill the gaps, to get all the presents especially for the older kids because everybody wants to buy dolls and smaller toys but getting something for the 10 and 12 year olds who also should be able open something on Christmas Day is what we're about," Reille said.

Metra ridership is slowly growing since the pandemic. Metra said those who do commute these days have been very generous.