Metra MD-W trains delayed due to vehicle stuck on tracks

The Brief Metra MD-W trains were delayed Monday morning after a car got stuck on the tracks near Western Avenue around 5:30 a.m. It is unclear how the vehicle became stuck or if anyone was injured.



Metra MD-W trains were delayed Monday morning after a vehicle got stuck on the tracks.

What we know:

The car got stuck around 5:30 a.m. near Western Avenue, the transit agency announced.

At least three trains were delayed due to the vehicle. They were MDW trains #2200, #2201 and#2202. Crews were seen trying to remove the car from the tracks by SkyFox.

What we don't know:

It was not immediately clear how the vehicle got stuck on the tracks or if anyone was injured.

For the latest updates, check out Metra's website.