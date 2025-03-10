Metra MD-W trains delayed due to vehicle stuck on tracks
CHICAGO - Metra MD-W trains were delayed Monday morning after a vehicle got stuck on the tracks.
What we know:
The car got stuck around 5:30 a.m. near Western Avenue, the transit agency announced.
At least three trains were delayed due to the vehicle. They were MDW trains #2200, #2201 and#2202. Crews were seen trying to remove the car from the tracks by SkyFox.
What we don't know:
It was not immediately clear how the vehicle got stuck on the tracks or if anyone was injured.
For the latest updates, check out Metra's website.
The Source: The information in this story came from Metra.