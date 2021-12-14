Metra partners with Marines to collect toys and donations for Toys for Tots

Metra riders had the chance to brighten the holidays for a child this morning by donating toys at Chicago terminals.

All morning volunteers collected toys and cash donations for Toys for Tots.

Home Depot helped kick things off, donating a few big boxes of toys.

It's the time of year that Metra partners with the US Marine Corps Reserve Toys for Tots Foundation, hosting drives at downtown metro terminals in Chicago.

The Millennium, Ogilvy and LaSalle Street stations all took part and Metra workers worked the crowd, appealing to rider's generosity.

The workers themselves always play a big role collecting toys to donate.

Metra spokesperson Meg Reile explained why the annual toy drive has been more challenging the last two years.

"It is a little challenging because of the pandemic. Not as many people are coming to work downtown so we don't have as many people going to our stations," Reile said. "But we're doing everything we can to get donations ... because for the same reasons, the needs even greater this year."

In 2019, prior to the pandemic, Reile says Metra collected 1,500 toys and $20,000.

"We want to make sure as many children as we can get a good Christmas [and] get a gift under the tree," Reile said.

There is not yet a tally for today's collections, but plenty of riders stopped to put cash in the boxes.

If you would like to donate, you can go to il.toysfortots.org.