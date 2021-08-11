Expand / Collapse search

Metra passengers headed to Kenosha stuck on train for over 6 hours

By FOX 32 Digital Staff
Metra passengers were trapped on a train for more than six hours Tuesday night.

The train from Chicago to Kenosha left at 6 p.m. and did not arrive until 1:30 a.m.

It was repeatedly delayed by trees on the tracks and other issues.

The Kenosha News reported that Metra refused to let the passengers get off the train to get picked up by friends.

Metra said that it is unsafe to allow passengers to disembark anywhere but stations.