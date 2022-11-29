Metra Rock Island train strikes vehicle in Midlothian

A Metra Rock Island train struck a vehicle Tuesday morning in southwest suburban Midlothian.

The transit agency reported Rock Island Train #400 hit a car around 4:45 a.m.

Trains in both directions on the Rock Island line are experiencing delays of up to 35 minutes.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 ON YOUTUBE

No injuries have been reported.

Check out Metra's website for the latest updates.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.