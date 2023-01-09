Metra Rock Island train strikes vehicle in Morgan Park

Delays are expected after a Metra Rock Island train struck a vehicle Monday morning in Chicago's Morgan Park neighborhood.

Inbound and outbound trains were halted around 7:30 a.m. after Train #302 collided with a vehicle near the 115th Street station, officials said.

So far, there are no reported injuries.

Metra said Mainline trains will operate on the Beverly Branch until further notice.

Delays of up to 30 minutes are expected, according to Metra. Click here for the latest updates.