Metra alters schedules for Milwaukee District North trains
CHICAGO - Metra is adjusting schedules on three Milwaukee District North trains to accommodate track work.
The weekend schedule changes will run from late Friday into early Saturday morning.
Three trains will not run beyond Lake Forest.
A Pace shuttle bus will accommodate passengers heading farther north and make all stops to Fox Lake.
Regular Saturday service will resume with Train 2604, which leaves Fox Lake for Chicago at 8:45 a.m.