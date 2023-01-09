Metra service could expand to DeKalb

Metra service could expand westward to DeKalb if the city council decides to hire a Chicago-based consulting company for nearly $100,000.

The money would go towards studying how to best expand the city's public transit options.

The DeKalb City Council met Monday night to decide whether to move forward on Sam Schwartz Consulting's proposal to conduct the study.

DeKalb used to have a passenger train service to Chicago, but that was discontinued in the 1960s.

A few years later, the I-88 tollway was extended to Dekalb.

The consultant says people welcomed the tollway connection at the time, but we now know the many downsides of an auto-centric world.

During public comments, residents said there are financial and environmental benefits to having Metra serve DeKalb.