Metra to hire workers for multiple positions in January

Metra is planning to hire several workers next month to ensure it has enough personnel for schedule adjustments in 2022.

The jobs that will be posted on their website in early January include locomotive engineers, conductors, coach cleaners, trackman, maintenance positions and other positions in operations and administration.

The hiring push is meant to fill positions that were left open during the pandemic lows. Additionally, some openings were created by employees who opted to retire after Metra issued a COVID-19 vaccine mandate.

All new hires will be required to show proof of vaccination.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 NEWS APP

Metra says it will adjust current schedules in the first quarter of 2022 as more employers call workers to return to downtown offices.

Advertisement

The openings will be posted here: metra.com/careers-employment