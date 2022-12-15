Metra to rebuild 3 Electric Line stations on Chicago's South Side

Three stations on the Metra Electric Line will be completely rebuilt to expand their accessibility on Chicago's South Side.

The Metra Board of Directors approved a $33.9 million contract Wednesday to rebuild the 79th, 87th and 103rd Street stations. The move is part of an initiative aimed at transforming over a dozen stations on the rail line.

The current stairs, headhouses, platforms and platform structures will be demolished and rebuilt to provide handicap-accessible street-level entrances along with elevators and new signage.

"We are excited that our station renovation work is ramping up with this contract to upgrade three more stations on the Metra Electric Line," said Metra CEO/Executive Director Jim Derwinski said in a statement. "As part of our commitment to My Metra riders, we are prioritizing station improvements, in particular making stations accessible to persons with disabilities."

Work on the stations is expected to begin next summer and will take roughly seven months per structure.

IHC Construction of Elgin was awarded the contract and has committed to subcontracting 30 percent of the work to Disadvantaged Business Enterprise firms.

Metra is funding these projects through the Rebuild Illinois program.