Metra train collides with car in Chicago's Morgan Park

A Metra train collided with a car on Chicago's South Side in Morgan Park Sunday afternoon.

Metra confirms outbound Rock Island train #113 was involved in a crash with a car at West 111th Street near Marshfield Avenue.

There are multiple injuries, but no fatalities at this time, according to Metra spokespeople.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 ON YOUTUBE

All outbound Rock Island trains are stopped at this time.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.