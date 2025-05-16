Metra train hits vehicle, causing major delays on SouthWest Service line

The Brief Metra train #808 struck a vehicle near 87th and Pulaski Friday morning All inbound and outbound SouthWest Service trains are now moving, but with extensive delays Riders are encouraged to check MetraTracker for real-time updates



Commuters on Metra’s SouthWest Service line faced major disruptions Friday morning after a train struck a vehicle, causing widespread delays.

What we know:

A train on Metra’s SouthWest Service line struck a vehicle at 87th and Pulaski Friday morning, leading to major service disruptions. The incident initially brought train #808 to a halt around 8:30 a.m. and caused following train #810 to stop at Chicago Ridge.

Metra later reported that both inbound and outbound trains were back on the move, but riders should expect extensive delays—some up to 55 minutes—as the system works to recover.

Delays were compounded by freight train traffic in the area.

What we don't know:

It’s unclear if anyone was injured when train #808 struck the vehicle.

Metra has not provided further details about the circumstances of the collision or the status of the vehicle involved.

What's next:

Passengers should monitor MetraTracker.com for real-time updates on train locations and delays. No word yet on when full service will return to schedule.