Metra trains briefly halted after gas leak at Millennium Station

A gas leak at Millennium Station briefly halted trains in both directions during Wednesday morning rush hour in the Loop.

Metra officials said inbound and outbound trains were stopped due to a gas leak that occurred around 7 a.m. The gas leak was cleaned up and trains are now running 15 to 20 minutes behind schedule, officials said.

The cause of the gas leak was not immediately clear.

Check out Metra's website for real-time updates.

This story is developing. Check back for updates