Metra UP-N service suspended for outbound trains through rush hour

The Brief Emergency track repairs near Evanston Main Street station have temporarily suspended outbound Metra UP-N train service Monday morning. Seven trains are canceled, though a few inbound and outbound trains will still run. Riders are advised to seek alternate transportation and check Metra’s website for updates.



Outbound Metra UP-N train service will be temporarily suspended throughout Monday morning due to emergency track repairs.

Metra UP-N service impacted

What we know:

Metra announced around 7:15 a.m. that emergency track repairs were taking place on the UP-N line near the Evanston Main Street station and outbound service would be suspended until 10 a.m. Seven trains will not be in operation: 308, 392, 316, 320, 324, 326, and 334.

Transit officials said trains 322 and 330 will operate. Passengers can also board trains 312, 314, 318, and 338.

What we don't know:

Metra officials have not said what prompted the emergency repairs.

What you can do:

Metra is advising riders to seek alternate transportation. For real-time updates, check out Metra's website.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.