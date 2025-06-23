Metra UP-N service suspended for outbound trains through rush hour
CHICAGO - Outbound Metra UP-N train service will be temporarily suspended throughout Monday morning due to emergency track repairs.
Metra UP-N service impacted
What we know:
Metra announced around 7:15 a.m. that emergency track repairs were taking place on the UP-N line near the Evanston Main Street station and outbound service would be suspended until 10 a.m. Seven trains will not be in operation: 308, 392, 316, 320, 324, 326, and 334.
Transit officials said trains 322 and 330 will operate. Passengers can also board trains 312, 314, 318, and 338.
What we don't know:
Metra officials have not said what prompted the emergency repairs.
What you can do:
Metra is advising riders to seek alternate transportation. For real-time updates, check out Metra's website.
This story is developing. Check back for updates.
The Source: The information in this report came from Metra.