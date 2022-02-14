Metra UP-NW train strikes pedestrian in Park Ridge, extensive delays expected
PARK RIDGE, Ill. - Service on the Metra UP-NW line was temporarily shut down in both directions after a train struck a pedestrian Monday morning.
Metra train #6100 hit a pedestrian around 7 a.m. near the Dee Road station in Park Ridge.
Train service is resuming as of 8:16 a.m. but the transit agency says "extensive delays" are expected.
The condition of the pedestrian was not immediately clear
This story is developing. Check back for updates.
