Metra UP-NW train strikes pedestrian in Park Ridge, extensive delays expected

Service on the Metra UP-NW line was temporarily shut down in both directions after a train struck a pedestrian Monday morning.

Metra train #6100 hit a pedestrian around 7 a.m. near the Dee Road station in Park Ridge.

Train service is resuming as of 8:16 a.m. but the transit agency says "extensive delays" are expected.

The condition of the pedestrian was not immediately clear

This story is developing. Check back for updates.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 NEWS APP