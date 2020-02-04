Metra UP-NW trains delayed for derailment in Crystal Lake rail yard

Metra Union Pacific Northwest passengers were experiencing delays Tuesday morning after a train derailed in a Crystal Lake railyard.

An “equipment train” without passengers had a minor derailment about 12:30 a.m. in a rail yard in the northwest suburb, according to Metra spokesman Tom Miller.

No one was injured, and the derailment was cleared by 10:25 a.m., he said.

UP-NW trains were experiencing delays between 10 and 40 minutes, according to Metra service alerts.