Metra trains running with delays due to severe weather

Several Metra trains were temporality halted due to "tornado warnings" Wednesday morning.

Metra Union Pacific North inbound and outbound trains are running with delays after a temporary stop.

Union Pacific Northwest train movement has resumed and will operate with extensive delays.

Union Pacific West both inbound and outbound trains will be stopped between Winfield and Elburn.

BNSF trains continue to operate with delays due to high wind warnings.

The tornado warning in DeKalb County was set to expire at 6:45 a.m. There are several severe thunderstorm warnings in effect for parts of the Chicago-area through 7:30 a.m.

