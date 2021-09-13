Metra will continue to sell $10 all day pass through January 2022 at least

Cheap commutes will continue for Metra riders, at least through January of 2022.

The agency announced on Monday that the $10 all day pass will be sold through January 31, 2022 at least.

The pass is good for any Metra train until 3 a.m. the next morning. In most instances, the pass is less than two one-way fares.

Metra said the pass is used about by about a third of Metra riders. It was introduced in June 2020.

The passes can be bought in the Ventra app, but riders should be warned that they expire after seven days.

