Metra's UP North Line to receive funding to replace bridges, track

President Joe Biden and Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg announced Tuesday that Metra's UP North Line in Chicago will be one of just nine projects selected for the first year of the president's Mega Grant Program.

Metra will get $117 million for a rebuild on the UP North Line between Fullerton and Addison.

The dollars will go toward replacing 11 bridges, four miles of track and almost two miles of retaining walls along that stretch.

Each replaced bridge will also get street repaving underneath, underpass lighting and pedestrian curb improvements.

This is all part of nearly $1.2 billion in federal funding being made available for transportation improvements across America.

Biden's program will invest a total of $5 billion over the next four years.