Metropolitan Peace Initiative launches 'Light in the Night' events promoting community unity, safety

This week, the Metropolitan Peace Initiative will kick off various events called "Light in the Night."

On Wednesday, FOX32 spent time in the Back of the Yards neighborhood, where young people played basketball, ate healthy snacks, jumped around in a bouncy house and had fun doing Zumba.

PlayStreets, which is part of a citywide effort to reduce violence and provide families with resources, coordinated the event.

Shay Knox is a lifelong Back of the Yards resident and an outreach supervisor at the Institute for Non-Violence Chicago.

Knox said part of their strategy is, "We reached out to those causing conflict, connecting them with resources like workplace development and trauma-informed care."

"Light in the Night" continues through Friday. Click this link for a full list of events.